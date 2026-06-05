Seahawks' AJ Barner: Expected to be ready for camp

Barner (undisclosed) is expected to be ready for training camp, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The team has been vague on what Barner underwent his pair of surgeries for, but the tight end dealt with hip, elbow, shoulder, knee, ankle and calf injuries in the latter half of last season and into the playoffs. Despite the nagging injuries, Barner started all 17 regular-season games, producing a 52-519-6 receiving line on 68 targets. He added another six catches for 67 yards and one touchdown across three playoff contests.