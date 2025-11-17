Barner corralled 10 of 11 targets for 70 yards while taking two carries for one yard in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Rams.

Barner bounced back nicely from a zero-catch effort in Week 10 to post career-best marks in targets, receptions and yardage against the Rams. The sophomore tight end recorded two more carries on Seattle's variation of Philadelphia's "tush push," but only one attempt proved to be successful in the divisional loss. Barner's big game pushed him up to 31 receptions for 306 yards through 10 starts, surpassing his rookie year totals of 30 and 245, respectively.