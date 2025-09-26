Barner caught all three targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 23-20 win over the Cardinals.

The Seahawks are dedicated to using two tight-end sets, and Barner continues to serve as the lead tight end with an 86 percent snap share. He's starting to look like a compelling red-zone target for QB Sam Darnold with two targets in three games, but his floor remains quite low, as the second-year tight end has never produced more than 34 yards in a game.