Barner caught four of five targets for 42 yards while also adding three rushes for four yards during Sunday night's 20-3 win over the Chiefs.

Barner finished second on the team in both receptions and receiving yards behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The tight's four catches and 42 yards were his highest totals since he reeled in five passes for 69 yards in Week 3 against Washington. Additionally, Barner was able to rush for three first downs on Sunday night. On the year, the tight end has caught 19 of 29 targets for 180 yards while he's also added four carries for five yards and a touchdown over seven contests.