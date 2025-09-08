Barner rushed once for two yards and caught one of two targets for no gain in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the 49ers.

Barner played 44 of the team's 52 offensive snaps, clearly out-snapping rookie second-round pick Elijah Arroyo (16 snaps). The Seahawks look committed to the run game, and Barner is considered the better run blocker of the two, meaning he should maintain an edge in snap counts moving forward. However, Barner won't provide much fantasy value unless he finds the end zone, which he did four times as a rookie.