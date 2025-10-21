Barner caught one pass (three targets) for seven yards in Monday's 27-19 win over the Texans.

There has been little room for targets this season behind lead wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but Barner has served as the top tight end with 18 catches for 212 yards (third on the team) and four touchdowns (tied for first). Barner continues to impress as a blocker and should maintain a high snap count as a result. He needs to find the end zone to pay off for fantasy purposes, though.