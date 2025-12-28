Barner caught all three of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Panthers.

The second-year tight end snagged his sixth TD of the season on a 17-yard connection with Sam Darnold. Barner has caught multiple passes in seven straight games, putting together a 29-269-2 line on 39 targets over that stretch. and with the Seahawks likely needing one more win to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, he should see a significant workload again in Week 18 versus the 49ers.