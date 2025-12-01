Barner brought in four of five targets for 35 yards while taking his only carry for two yards in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Vikings.

Barner finished Sunday's contest as Seattle's leading receiver with the team executing a run-heavy gameplan against Minnesota. The versatile tight end ran another successful variation of Philadelphia's "tush push," marking his ninth rushing attempt of the season. Barner has been a pleasant surprise for those in deeper formats with 37 receptions for 359 yards and five total touchdowns across 12 starts.