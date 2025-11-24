Barner recorded two receptions on four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Titans.

Barner was one of three players to earn four targets, as Jaxon Smith-Njigba dominated opportunity in the Seattle offense. Both of Barner's catches came on the Seahawks' first possession, and he did help the team get into field-goal range to tie the game at 3-3. He has at least three targets in seven of his last eight games, though he's also been held to 35 yards or less five times in that span.