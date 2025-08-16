Barner pulled in his only target for five yards in Friday's preseason win over the Chiefs.

Barner -- who is competing with rookie Elijah Arroyo for the starting tight end job -- started Friday's exhibition with the first-team offense. The 2024 fourth-round pick nabbed new quarterback Sam Darnold's first target as a member of the Seahawks. Barner appears to have the early edge in the competition after posting decent totals (30-245-4) as a rookie backup in 2024.