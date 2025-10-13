Barner secured all three targets for 71 yards in the Seahawks' 20-12 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Barner finished in the relatively unfamiliar position of second in receiving yardage and tied with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the longest reception of the game. That catch covered a distance of 61 yards on the first play of Seattle's game-clinching drive, with Barner getting loose down the middle of the field after making the reception and taking the ball down to the Jaguars' 12-yard line. Barner has now set new single-game season highs in receiving yards in three consecutive contests, but he's typically much more of a shorter-area target for Sam Darnold and will remain a complementary pass-catching option in a tough Week 7 home matchup against the Texans on Monday night, Oct. 20.