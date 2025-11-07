Barner (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Arizona, but he seems likely to play after logging a full practice Friday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The quick return to full participation confirms that Barner's injury isn't serious, though the Seahawks weren't quite ready to remove him from their injury report. He hasn't missed a game this season and should fill his usual role as the No. 1 tight end, which has resulted in four receiving touchdowns and one rushing score despite averaging just 3.25 targets per game.