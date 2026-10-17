Barner caught three of four passes for 16 yards during the Seahawks' 17-14 overtime loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Barner wasn't targeted by Sam Darnold until late in the third quarter, and he finished a distant fourth behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed and Cooper Kupp in both catches and receiving yards. Barner has played 90 percent or more of the Seahawks' offensive snaps in five of six games this season, but he's also caught more than three passes just once (Week 3 against the Commanders). He also doesn't have a touchdown to his name this season after finding the end zone six times during the 2025 regular season. The Seahawks will look to break their two-game losing streak in Week 7 on Sunday, Oct. 25 against the Chiefs, whose defense gives up the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends this season.