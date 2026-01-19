Barner wasn't targeted in Saturday's 41-6 win over the 49ers in the divisional round.

QB Sam Darnold attempted just 17 passes because the Seahawks' defense and special teams were so effective to start the game, and Barner was unable to draw his attention. However, he did rush once for two yards to pick up a first down. The second-year tight end out of Michigan is reliant on touchdowns for his fantasy value. He found the end zone six times during the regular season.