Seahawks' AJ Barner: On field at camp

Barner (undisclosed) is participating in the start of Seattle's training camp, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 reports.

Barner's availability to open camp is a positive early sign after he missed offseason workouts due to a pair of undisclosed surgeries. The 2024 fourth-rounder is looking to defend his role as the Seahawks' clear top tight end in a room that also includes second-year option Elijah Arroyo. Barner started all 17 regular-season games in 2025, totaling 52 catches (on 68 targets) for 519 yards and six touchdowns.