Barner caught his lone target for 23 yards in Sunday's 44-13 win over the Saints.

Barner played just 52 percent of the offensive snaps while rookie Elijah Arroyo handled 50 percent, but the split was likely due to the blowout nature of the game rather than a changing of the guard at Seattle's tight-end position. A fourth-round pick in 2024, Barner has produced four receptions for 49 yards through three games this season.