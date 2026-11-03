Barner brought in two of five targets for 23 yards in the Seahawks' 34-17 loss to the Bears on Monday night.

Barner was third in receiving yards and targets, although the tight end still finished below 30 receiving yards for the sixth time this season. Barner remained in a minor role despite the fact the Seahawks were down Rashid Shaheed (knee), and with 21 receptions for 203 yards and zero touchdowns, the third-year pro remains behind the pace of his career-best 52-519-6 line from last season. Barner will look to capitalize on a favorable matchup against the Cardinals defense in a Week 9 home matchup on Sunday.