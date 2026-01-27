Barner caught two of three targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Barner didn't record a catch in the NFC divisional-round win over the 49ers, and he had a limited role in this contest despite playing 64 of 67 offensive snaps. The second-year tight end reeled in six touchdown passes over 17 regular-season games, so he'll have some upside due to his role in the Super Bowl versus the Patriots.