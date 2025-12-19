Barner brought in four of six targets for 49 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for one yard in the Seahawks' 38-37 overtime win over the Rams on Thursday night.

Barner helped spark the Seahawks' second-half rally with a 26-yard touchdown reception with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Barner's TD grab snapped a nine-game scoreless drought, and the second-year pro's yardage total was his highest in the last five contests. Barner will look to carry the momentum from his best performance in more than a month over into a Week 17 road matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 28.