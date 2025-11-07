Barner (calf) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Barner maintained his activity level from Wednesday's walkthrough, giving him just one more chance to prove his health this week before the Seahawks potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Cardinals. Elijah Arroyo (elbow, FP this week) and Nick Kallerup are the healthy tight ends on Seattle's active roster at the moment.