Barner caught three of four targets for 24 yards and rushed once for a one-yard touchdown in Sunday's 38-14 win over the Commanders.

Barner took a direct snap in the third quarter and rushed into the end zone to extend the Seahawks' lead to 38-7. The second-year pro continues to operate as the clear No. 1 tight end, as he played 43 of 51 offensive snaps (84 percent) and finished tied for second on the team in targets. Barner has scored five touchdowns through eight games, but he has averaged just 29.5 receiving yards per game.