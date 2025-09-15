Barner caught two of three targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Steelers.

The second-year tight end caught a seven-yard touchdown on the Seahawks' first drive of the second half. Barner continues to handle a massive workload, as he logged an 89 percent snap share in Week 2 compared to rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo's 39 percent mark. Still, that has translated to just six targets through two weeks for Barner. The Michigan product wasn't known for his pass-catching abilities in college, but we should continue to see high snap counts due to his run-blocking acumen.