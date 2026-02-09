Barner caught all four targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

All four of Barner's catches went for first downs, and he finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Cooper Kupp (61). Barner's first postseason touchdown -- a 16-yard reception where he was wide open -- essentially put the game away for the Seahawks in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks trusted the second-year tight end with blocking and pass-catching duties all season, and he finished with 58 receptions for 586 yards and seven touchdowns across 20 games, including the postseason. He should be the leader for the No. 1 tight-end role in 2026 despite the addition of Elijah Arroyo -- a second-round pick in 2025.