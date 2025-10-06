Barner hauled in all seven of his targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers.

Barner followed up his best fantasy score of the season with a career game against the Commanders in Week 5, setting new personal single-game bests in receptions, yards and touchdowns. The surging sophomore nearly doubled his entire season production in the standout effort, bringing his receiving line up to 14-134-4 through five starts. Barner's rostered percentage will surely skyrocket heading into next Sunday's tilt against Jacksonville.