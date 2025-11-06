Barner was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a calf injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Barner has earned at least an 80 percent snap share in six of eight games this season, but the cumulative results in the box score (21 catches for 236 yards on 26 targets) have been tepid aside from his penchant for getting in the end zone, which he's done four times. He'll have two more opportunities to get back to full this week, or else risk entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals.