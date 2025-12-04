Barner was limited at practice Wednesday due to knee and shoulder injuries, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Barner paces Seattle's group of tight ends most weeks, clearing an 80 percent snap share eight times in 12 games this season. The results have been more tepid in the box score, as evidenced by a 37-359-4 line on 46 targets on the campaign in an offense that is run-heavy and also has a clear top receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Barner will have two more chances to prove his health this week before Friday's practice report potentially includes a designation for Sunday's contest in Atlanta.