The Seahawks selected Barner in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 121st overall.

Barner tallied just 64 receptions, 610 yards and five touchdowns across 20 collegiate starts with both Indiana and Michigan over his four seasons, but it's fair to dream about what the tantalizing 6-foot-6 frame coupled with the incoming position's largest wingspan could do as a pass catcher at the NFL level. Barner is a bit lean (251 pounds) for his height and he didn't showcase the type of crazy athleticism that so many of his peers did at the NFL Combine, but the Big Ten pedigree will always attract a certain organizational philosophy regardless if the production is there. Expect Barner to compete with a number of veteran flotsam for the No. 2 TE job behind the newly re-signed Noah Fant.