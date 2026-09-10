Barner caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Wednesday's 13-10 win over the Patriots.

Barner was on the field for 44 of Seattle's 50 snaps on offense, so he remains firmly entrenched atop the tight end depth chart. He also had a short rushing gain from under center erased by an offensive offside penalty. Barner tied for second on the team in catches, as the Seahawks didn't get much production in the passing game from anyone other than Jaxson Smith-Njigba (eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown) in a game that saw starting QB Sam Darnold (hip) exit in the first quarter. Darnold is expected to sit out Week 2 against the Cardinals, in which case Drew Lock would draw the start under center.