Barner caught two of four targets for seven yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Cardinals. He added three carries for three yards and an additional touchdown.

Barner was the Seahawks' closer, finishing off both touchdown drives with short scores against Arizona. His first was a one-yard rushing touchdown, and Barner then caught a seven-yard score from Drew Lock. Both touchdowns came in the second quarter. For the season, Barner has 23 grabs for 210 yards and one touchdown on 38 targets. He's also rushed for two scores. Barner is in the large group of touchdown-or-bust fantasy options at tight end.