King registered 21 tackles (16 solo) while appearing in all 16 of the Seahawks' regular-season contests in 2018.

King was only given serious responsibility on defense twice, playing a combined 119 defensive snaps between Weeks 2 and 17 and just 26 in the other 14 games. Those added reps often stemmed when injuries sidelined players ahead of him on the depth chart. King will be a free agent in March and could be retained as a reserve safety and special-teams contributor.