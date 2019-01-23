Seahawks' Akeem King: Limited impact in reserve role
King registered 21 tackles (16 solo) while appearing in all 16 of the Seahawks' regular-season contests in 2018.
King was only given serious responsibility on defense twice, playing a combined 119 defensive snaps between Weeks 2 and 17 and just 26 in the other 14 games. Those added reps often stemmed when injuries sidelined players ahead of him on the depth chart. King will be a free agent in March and could be retained as a reserve safety and special-teams contributor.
