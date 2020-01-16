Play

King posted 17 tackles and two pass breakups over 13-regular season games in 2019.

King started three games, but outside of those contests, he recorded double-digit defensive snaps on just two occasions. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent in March if he's not re-signed by the Seahawks. If he sticks with the squad, a similar role is expected in 2020 with Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers still under contract.

