Seahawks' Akeem King: Makes three starts in 2019
King posted 17 tackles and two pass breakups over 13-regular season games in 2019.
King started three games, but outside of those contests, he recorded double-digit defensive snaps on just two occasions. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent in March if he's not re-signed by the Seahawks. If he sticks with the squad, a similar role is expected in 2020 with Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers still under contract.
