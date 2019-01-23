King made 21 tackles (16 solo) in the 2018 season.

King was only given serious responsibility on defense twice, playing a combined 119 defensive snaps between Week 2 and Week 17 and just 26 among the other 14 games. Those added reps often stemmed from injuries in front of him, but Tedric Thompson also outplayed King for a majority of the campaign. King will be a free agent in March, and he could be kept around as a reserve again.

