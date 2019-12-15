Play

King should see increased defensive snaps Sunday against the Panthers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

King typically plays about 50 percent of defensive snaps but is in line for a heavier workload Sunday with Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) sidelined. Ugo Amadi likely will fill in as the nickel cornerback for Seattle.

