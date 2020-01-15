Play

Woods posted 32 tackles and a sack over 14 regular-season games in 2019.

Woods missed the final four games, including both playoff outings, after being suspended for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. The 32-year-old was an integral part of the Seahawks' defensive front prior to his ban, as he averaged 35 defensive snaps per game behind Poona Ford and Jarran Reed. Woods will be an unrestricted free agent if he's not re-signed by the Seahawks after making $2.25 million in 2019.

