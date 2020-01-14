Play

Woods officially had his four-game suspension lifted Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Woods received the ban in mid-December and missed the final two games of the regular season as well as both Seattle's postseason games. The 32-year-old finished the season with 32 tackles (16 solo), one sack and two recovered fumbles in 14 games and is set to be a an unrestricted free agent.

