Seahawks' Al Woods: Clear of suspsension
Woods officially had his four-game suspension lifted Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Woods received the ban in mid-December and missed the final two games of the regular season as well as both Seattle's postseason games. The 32-year-old finished the season with 32 tackles (16 solo), one sack and two recovered fumbles in 14 games and is set to be a an unrestricted free agent.
