Play

Woods recorded six tackles -- two for a loss -- and a sack in Monday's 27-24 win over the 49ers.

This was Woods' best performance of the season, as he notched a season high in stops and made his first sack since the 2017 campaign. He continues to log around half the defensive snaps in each contest, but his low tackle counts keep him from consistent fantasy production.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories