Woods (knee) was listed as a full participant on the Seahawks' injury report Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Woods suffered an unspecified knee injury in Sunday's loss to San Francisco after recording seven tackles and one pass defended over 37 defensive snaps. The defensive tackle practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday but was good to practice fully Thursday. Expect the 35-year-old to return to his normal role Sunday against the Falcons.