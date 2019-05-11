Seahawks' Al Woods: Heading to Seattle
Woods signed a two-year, $2.25 million deal with the Seahawks on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Woods played two seasons for the Colts, recording 68 tackles (30 solo) and 940 defensive snaps over 30 games. The LSU product provides the Seahawks with some serious size and run-stuffing ability to pair with their newest pass rusher, Ziggy Ansah. Woods is 32 years old and will be playing for his fifth team in his nine-year career -- the Louisiana native appeared in two games for Seattle in 2011.
