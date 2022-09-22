Woods (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Seahawks' injury report Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Woods appears to have picked up an unspecified knee issue after recording seven tackles and one pass defended over 37 defensive snaps during Sunday's loss to the 49ers. The 35-year-old nose tackle recorded 50 tackles and 1.5 sacks over 16 regular-season games with Seattle last season, and his presence should prove important for stopping the run this coming Sunday against Atlanta.