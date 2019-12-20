Play

Woods received a four-game suspension Friday for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Woods will miss the final two games of the regular season plus subsequent playoff games. Poona Ford, Jarran Reed and Quinton Jefferson will be relied upon at defensive tackle in the meantime.

