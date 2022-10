Woods recorded five tackles (three solo) and one sack during Sunday's 39-32 loss to the Saints.

Although Woods logged his first sack in 2022 on Sunday against New Orleans, the 330-pounder was forced out of the contest in the second half with an apparent knee injury. While the severity of the issue has yet to be revealed, Bryan Mone would be in line for additional snaps should Woods miss any time. His next opportunity to take the field comes Sunday when the Seahawks host Arizona.