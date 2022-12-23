Woods (Achilles) has been ruled out for Saturday against the Chiefs, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Woods will miss his second game in a row while dealing with an Achilles injury. The 35-year-old did not manage to return to practice Tuesday or Wednesday, so it's unclear if he'll be able to work his way back before Seattle's next game against the Jets on Sunday, Jan. 1. With Bryan Mone now set to miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, expect Daviyon Nixon to start at nose tackle after signing with the Seahawks on Wednesday.