Woods (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Woods sustained a knee injury in Week 5's loss to the Saints and did not practice at all before being ruled out for Sunday's win over the Cardinals. Now, the 35-year-old seems to have taken a step forward by working his way back in a limited fashion Wednesday. Woods has recorded 19 tackles, one sack and a pass defended this season, and he'll have two more practices to improve his status before Sunday's game against the Chargers.