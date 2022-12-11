site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Al Woods: Unlikely to return Sunday
Woods is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers due to a heel injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Woods tallied two tackles (one solo) to begin Sunday's game but is unlikely to be available for most of the second half. If he's unable to return, Bryan Mone will likely see additional playing time.
