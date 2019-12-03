Play

Woods (ankle) is officially active for Monday's game against the Vikings.

The Seahawks defensive line got a huge boost for the game Monday, as Jadeveon Clowney (core), Jarran Reed (ankle) and Woods are all active. Woods is expected to provide a depth role one the interior of the defensive line for Week 13.

