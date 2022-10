Woods (knee) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Woods went down with a knee injury during last Sunday's loss to the Saints, and he did not participate in the Seahawks' practice sessions ahead of this Week 6 contest. Now, the veteran's next chance to play will come against the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 23. Expect Bryan Mone to start at nose tackle with Woods out against Arizona.