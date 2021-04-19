Smith is wanted for a second-degree battery that occurred Saturday in Chalmette, La., Travers Mackel of WDSU New Orleans reports.

Mackel notes that law enforcement has video of the alleged incident involving Smith, who has yet to turn himself into police. Since entering the NFL in 2011, Smith has endured numerous legal issues that have derailed his career and notably kept him off the field for four full seasons before he played in all 16 games for Dallas in 2020. Smith came to terms on a one-year deal with Seattle two days before the alleged incident in Louisiana occurred, but that contract could be in jeopardy now that he's facing a battery charge.