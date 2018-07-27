Seahawks' Alex Carter: Looking to carve out reserve role
Carter, who signed a reserve/future contract last January, is one of several cornerbacks trying to garner a roster spot in a revamped secondary during training camp.
The 2015 third-round pick of the Lions has been unable to garner any meaningful playing time in the NFL through his first three pro campaigns, logging only one regular-season appearance and bouncing around between Detroit, the Patriots, Bears and Seahawks. However, he may have a chance to stick in Seattle with a strong camp and preseason, considering the Seattle secondary is firmly in a transitional phase. Former stalwart Richard Sherman is now in San Francisco, Dontae Johnson began camp on the PUP list with his surgically repaired foot, Kam Chancellor (neck) is not expected to play in 2018, and Earl Thomas is currently entrenched in a holdout that could ultimately result in a trade. Shaquill Griffin and Byron Maxwell seem to have a firm grasp of the starting cornerback jobs, but Carter -- who boasts 4.5 speed and put together an impressive college resume over three years at Stanford -- seemingly has an opportunity to receive meaningful reps this summer.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Cook
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at early quarterback ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for quarterbacks heading into 2018.
-
Podcast: Why Wentz is risky
Is Aaron Rodgers in a tier of his own and is Carson Wentz really a bust? Quarterback Week continues...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg is one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy football draft experts