Carter, who signed a reserve/future contract last January, is one of several cornerbacks trying to garner a roster spot in a revamped secondary during training camp.

The 2015 third-round pick of the Lions has been unable to garner any meaningful playing time in the NFL through his first three pro campaigns, logging only one regular-season appearance and bouncing around between Detroit, the Patriots, Bears and Seahawks. However, he may have a chance to stick in Seattle with a strong camp and preseason, considering the Seattle secondary is firmly in a transitional phase. Former stalwart Richard Sherman is now in San Francisco, Dontae Johnson began camp on the PUP list with his surgically repaired foot, Kam Chancellor (neck) is not expected to play in 2018, and Earl Thomas is currently entrenched in a holdout that could ultimately result in a trade. Shaquill Griffin and Byron Maxwell seem to have a firm grasp of the starting cornerback jobs, but Carter -- who boasts 4.5 speed and put together an impressive college resume over three years at Stanford -- seemingly has an opportunity to receive meaningful reps this summer.