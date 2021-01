Collins was elevated from the practice squad Friday ahead of Saturday's playoff opener against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Collins played in three regular-season games for Seattle, rushing 18 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns while adding one catch for four yards. He'll offer additional running back depth against the Rams with Rashaad Penny (knee) questionable, though the combination of Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde will likely handle all of Seattle's carries.