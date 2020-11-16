Collins rushed 11 times for 43 yards and a touchdown and caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Rams.

The Seahawks leaned heavily on the aerial attack Sunday, but when they decided to run it, Collins was their guy, as he handled 11 of 13 running back carries. He was quite effective, too, proving to be a more physical runner than Travis Homer or DeeJay Dallas. He may have proved enough to be kept around moving forward, but Chris Carson (foot) may be back and ready for a full workload next week against the Cardinals, leaving a minimal role for Collins.